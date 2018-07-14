In the last six months, serious advancements have been made in the world of Nintendo Switch hacking. While there has yet to be a fully realized custom firmware released, some folks may want to get to grips with what it will eventually take to install said firmware once it becomes available. If you want to get ahead of the curve on breaking your Switch out of jail, this is the place to be.

There are a few things to keep in mind before you get started. First of all, it's important to remember that there is risk involved when attempting to strong arm a piece of hardware into doing something for which it was never intended. You, of course, will be voiding any warranties and you will also be running the risk of damaging your Switch. Therefore it would be recommended that you attempt these adventures on a secondary Switch or one which would not be devastating to lose. Second, at this point in the game, there actually isn't a whole lot you can do. Until the day comes when full and stable custom firmware is out, you are mostly just practicing.

Now that we have all that out of the way, let's get on with the fun part!

What you will need