Facebook has been the subject of a lot of criticism recently due to the Cambridge Analytica revelation and subsequently the Android call scraping situation. It doesn't matter that we chose to allow Facebook to collect this data, the average social media user doesn't totally understand what all of this means and it's natural to want to trust a company to protect our privacy first and foremost, especially when it's written in said company's terms and conditions.

What have we learned? Trust no one. That includes other companies that have a lot of access to your personal data, like your family photos and where you were when you took those photos. The convenience of location-based metadata for photos is great for you and me, but can also be used by those same companies that betrayed our trust, especially when those same companies own some of the other social media services we love, like Instagram.

Halide has announced it will soon add an option that automatically removes location data from photos when posting them to Facebook or Instagram (but allows you to keep location data in place for the original photo).