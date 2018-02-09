I don't know about you, but I'm picky about what shows up in my For You tab on Apple Music. If I ever check out a new band I've never heard of and don't like, I immediately hit the "Dislike" button. Not because I want to put down the artist, but because I want to make sure Apple Music doesn't start suggesting other songs similar to it. With HomePod in the house, and linked to my Apple Music account, I want to make sure my friends don't mess up my recommendations with their song requests. Here's how.

How to turn off 'Use Listening History' with your iPhone or iPad

To keep your recommendations safe, you can disable your listening history. This will keep Apple Music from recommending future songs based on what HomePod plays. You can do this manually in the Home app on your iPhone or iPad.

Launch the Home app on your iPhone or iPad. Long press on your HomePod accessory button. Tap Details in the bottom right. Turn off the Use Listening History switch under Music & Podcasts.

You can follow the same steps to turn it back on again.

How to turn off 'Use Listening History' with Siri

You don't have to use your iPhone to disable the listening history feature. Just ask Siri!

Say, "Hey Siri, turn Use Listening History off."

You can do the same to turn it back on again (only say "turn on" instead).

Why you might want to keep 'Use Listening History' on

Yes, I'm going to disable Use Listening History whenever friends and family are visiting, but I do want my HomePod to track my listening activities when I'm in charge. So when they're not visiting, I'll keep Use Listening History on.

If you disable the listening history feature, Apple Music won't recommend music based on what you've been listening to on your HomePod. Something to keep in mind if you decide to disable it.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about how to keep your For You recommendations safe? Put them in the comments and I'll help you out.