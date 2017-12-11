These are the hand grips I'm happy exist. When I'm playing a two-player game and have to split up my Joy-Cons, playing in sideways mode starts to hurt pretty fast. These mini comfort grips completely take care of the problems associated with sideways Joy-Con gameplay. They've got hand rest extensions that give you a much better grip, and also have a small raised bump on the back so your fingers have something rounded and comfortable to rest on. It's got cutaways for the side buttons, so you'll be able to play any game without hindrances. The covers also come with a set of thumb grips, in case you find the joystick to be a little too dainty. The whole package comes in at about $12. See at Amazon TNP Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Grip Gel Guards

If you're just looking for something to make your Joy-Cons a little more ergonomic in the standard position, these gel guards have you covered. For the most part, they're simply a silicon slip cover to protect your Joy-Cons from scratches and scuffs, but they're designed with a rounded grip toward the palm area for handheld comfort. All of the buttons are exposed, so nothing is obstructed from gameplay. This slip case is great for people that normally play solo, and it doesn't interfere with anything whether your holding your Switch or have it docked to your TV. The only issue with this design is that it's not very comfortable in sideways mode. Luckily, they're cheap enough at about $7 - $8 that you could get a set of these and a set of the Surge grips. They come in gray, black, neon yellow, neon red, and neon blue. See at Amazon YoRHa Studded Silicone Cover for Joy-Cons

Maybe the Joy-Cons don't bother you a bit, but you'd like them to be a little bit more grippy. If your sweaty palms tend to make your Joy-Cons slip out of your fingers too much and you'd like something that makes it so you don't have to clamp down on each one with the strength of a gorilla, try these studded silicon slip covers. They've got small raised bumps on the backside to help with grip. YoRHa also incudes a set of four different sized thumb grips. Each one is slightly taller than the last, giving you lots of variety on how much you want your joystick to protrude from the controller. These $10 covers come in black, red, blue, and red and blue. See at Amazon YoRHa HAND GRIP Silicone Case for Nintendo Switch