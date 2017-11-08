Like any portable gadget, everything is great until something terrible happens. Maybe the console is knocked out of your hand while you're walking, or because you are one of those people who walks and plays at the same time you took a turn too early and clipped a stop sign with the controller. The point is there are a lot of things that can go wrong when your console is as portable as a Switch. Want to keep yours safe? Here's what we recommend! Screen Protector

I'm sure you know all about the possible scratching due to docking and undocking. The screen on the Switch is extremely fragile, so there are many ways to scratch it. In order to keep the screen looking it's best, you should purchase a screen protector for the console. If you purchased your Switch in store, then you probably already saw the screen protectors hanging by the games. If it was an online purchase, you can buy them in store or online as well. You can pick up a screen protector in store or online at Target, Walmart, and Best Buy, or just online on Amazon.com for around $10. See at Amazon

Padded Dock Cover

If you would rather spend money on a cover for the dock than a screen protector, these padded dock covers are becoming incredibly popular! These covers just slip over the side of the switch in which the screen would be facing in order to have a soft, padded surface, which will prevent scratches. These typically run from $13- $16, and they are currently only available on Etsy.com and Amazon.com. They are a bit more expensive than a screen protector, but you would never have to buy it multiple times (unless you decide you're feeling Zelda over Mario one day). See at Amazon Joy Con Removal