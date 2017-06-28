Apple Music is rolling out a new customized playlist for its subscribers. Here's what it is, and where to find it!

Apple's streaming music service, Apple Music, is no stranger to custom-generated playlists: It launched two alongside iOS 10, My Favorites and My New Music. With iOS 11, Apple looks to be adding a new sound to the mix: Chill.

What is the My Chill Mix playlist?

Like its two predecessors, the Chill Mix will take into account personal music tastes from both your Library and recent listens; it combines that information with recommendations at large from Apple Music's editors to create a playlist designed for your specific level of chill.

As Matt Panzarino of TechCrunch notes:

This is where it gets tricky, because one person could consider Motorhead's "Burner" the ultimate in smooth jamz, while another person might think that John Tesh's Roundball Rock is the pinnacle of repose. So the Chill playlists will take into account the music and genres you most enjoy and build the chillest set of tracks out of those genres. My mix prominently features Drake, Outkast, Ashanti, Trey Songs, Beyoncé, Jeremih and Kehlani — so we know where I'm at on the spectrum. But it also picks from those artists most chill tracks according to editorial choice and some general music genomic smarts like tempo and categorization.

As a result, everyone's Chill Mix should be slightly different, save for length — as with Favorites and New Music, Apple delivers 25 new songs each week. (For Chill, that delivery date is on Sunday.)

How can I get access to My Chill Mix?

Apple is currently rolling out My Chill Mix to a small group of subscribers on Sundays, with more being added each week. There's no official way to hop on the Chill train unless Apple selects your account, so if you don't have the playlist in your For You section yet, be patient.

In the meantime, you're welcome to groove along to my Chill Mix:

Who has the Chill Mix right now? Share your playlists with me! Here's mine: https://t.co/JhL4NWhmrK — Serenity Caldwell (@settern) June 28, 2017

How can I check to see if I have My Chill Mix?

Your account is currently eligible for My Chill Mix if you're a paid Apple Music subscriber and on iOS 10/macOS Sierra or later.

Open the Music or iTunes app. Navigate to For You. If you have My Chill Mix, you'll find it at the top of the screen, in between My Favorites and My New Music Mix.

Other questions?

Any other questions about Chill Mixes? Have a link to yours you want to share? Drop it in the comments.