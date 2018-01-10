Siri sports info is currently available in the following countries:

Here are some examples for tennis:

If you need to get info on your favorite sports teams, there's no faster way than with Siri . Want to know the current score for a game you can't watch live? No problem. How about the score for the last game? Not a problem either! With Siri, you can calm your nerves, win bar bets, or simply impress your friends!

How to check sports scores and game information with Siri for iPhone and iPad

Press and hold the Home button or say "Hey, Siri" on your iPhone or iPad to activate Siri. Say something like "What baseball games are going on right now?" or "What was the score for the last Cubs game?" or even "Show me scores for today's Cubs game." Siri should present with score and game information for the particular game you asked about.

How to look up game schedules and scores with Siri for iPhone and iPad

Press and hold the Home button or say "Hey, Siri" on your iPhone or iPad to activate Siri. Say something like "When is the next Chicago Cubs game?" or "Show me the season schedule for the Chicago Cubs." Siri should immediately present you with the information you requested.

Keep in mind, Siri can't show complete schedules for a reason since a lot of that depends on how teams advance. When asking for a season schedule, Siri can show several months worth of information on past games for any time. Depending on how much of the season has passed, Siri may not show you complete statistics. For that, you'll still need a third party app.

How to look up league standings for many sports with Siri

Press and hold the Home button on your iPhone or iPad to activate Siri. Say something like "Show me MLB standings." or "Show me Premiere league standings for last year." Siri should automatically present the information you requested.

While Siri can give information on most popular sports leagues, what standings are supported may vary from country to country. Give it a try for yourself and let me know whether or not Siri supports your favorite sports leagues!

How to look up statistics on your favorite athlete with Siri

Press and hold the Home button or say "Hey, Siri" on your iPhone or iPad to activate Siri. Say something like "Show me stats on Wayne Rooney." — Just say whatever athlete name you'd like to see stats for. If Siri has trouble understanding you or finds more than one match, you'll be asked to clarify. Siri will present you with information from for the player you asked about.

Keep in mind that the statistics shown will heavily depend on the kind of sport you're asking about and whether the league is in season.