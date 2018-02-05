How to make and answer phone calls on your iPad

Thanks to Continuity, the iPhone can expand the communications capabilities of your other Apple devices. Since the release of iOS 8.1, you have been able to make and accept calls from your iPad when your iPhone is nearby. You'll need your iPhone nearby, but this feature lets you stay on one machine and keep doing it no matter what comes up.

Here's how you set up and use call relay to make and answer phone calls on your iPad.

What you'll need

In order to relay calls from your iPhone to your iPad, both devices will need to meet the following requirements.

Running iOS 8.1 or later. Connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Logged into the same iCloud account (Apple ID).

How to enable call relay on your iPhone and iPad

Open Settings on your iPhone. Tap Phone. Tap Calls on Other Devices. Flip the switch on next to Allow Calls on Other Devices. Flip the switch on next to the iPad in question.

Next, you'll need to move to the iPad that you want to use call relay on.

Open Settings on your iPad. Tap FaceTime. Flip the switch on next to Calls from iPhone.

Once you've set it up, whenever a call comes in you can press the Answer button to pick up and conduct the call entirely on your iPad.

How to place a call on your iPad with call relay and the Contacts app

Open Contacts on your iPad. Tap on the contact you want to call. Tap the call button to call them through your iPad.

How to place a call on your iPad with call relay and Safari

Open Safari on your iPad. Tap the address bar. Type in the name of the location you'd like to call. Tap the phone icon when the location comes up to start the call.

How to place a call on your iPad with call relay and FaceTime

The FaceTime is the closest thing the iPad has to the Phone app on the iPhone, and it makes both audio and video calls.

Open FaceTime on your iPad. Tap Audio if you're not on the audio tab already. Tap the contact field. Enter the name or number of the person you want to call. Tap the phone button to start a call with them.

Questions

If you've got any questions about making phone calls on your iPad, let us know in the comments.