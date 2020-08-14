The Cricut Joy is a delightful little machine that makes creating greeting cards easy and fun. It's so much better than just picking one out at the store and handing it over. There's that little personal touch, and you can make them however you want! Plus, greeting cards from the card store are quite expensive. However, if you already own a Cricut Joy, you can make your own for a lot less. In this guide, you'll learn how to make your cards in just minutes with the Cricut Joy machine and a few supplies.

Products used in this guide

How to make a perfect greeting card every time

While there are many different card styles you can create with a Cricut machine, the Insert Card style is the simplest. You'll need a Cricut Joy Card Mat and a set of blank Cricut Joy Insert Cards, and you're good to go. Once you've used the blank Insert Cards, you could even cut your own from cardstock to save even more money.

Download Cricut Design Space on your computer or smartphone. Search "Insert Card" in Design Space. Choose the card design you wish to make. Select "Make it." Choose "On Card Mat" and then "Continue." Select "Browse All Materials" and then "Insert Card - Cardstock." Remove the protective cover from your Card Mat. Open a blank card and slide it into the Card Mat, under the plastic divider, from the left. Be sure it is in straight, as far in as it can go, and aligned with the top left corner of the mat. Press down on the front of the card to ensure that it's completely stuck to the mat. Insert the top of the Card Mat into the Cricut Joy when directed by Design Space. When the cut is complete, carefully peel your card away from the mat. Tuck the card insert into the card, using the cut corners to hold it in place.

You can stop here; your card is complete as is, and you can handwrite your sentiment inside. If you want to add more, you can continue and have the machine write inside the card.

How to add a personal message