The Cricut Joy is a delightful little machine that makes creating greeting cards easy and fun. It's so much better than just picking one out at the store and handing it over. There's that little personal touch, and you can make them however you want! Plus, greeting cards from the card store are quite expensive. However, if you already own a Cricut Joy, you can make your own for a lot less. In this guide, you'll learn how to make your cards in just minutes with the Cricut Joy machine and a few supplies.
Products used in this guide
- The crafting machine: Cricut Joy ($178 at Amazon)
- Vital accessory: Cricut Joy Card Mat ($5 at Amazon)
- Blank cards: Cricut Joy Insert Cards ($7 at Amazon)
- Extra pens (optional): Cricut Joy Pens ($9 at Amazon)
How to make a perfect greeting card every time
While there are many different card styles you can create with a Cricut machine, the Insert Card style is the simplest. You'll need a Cricut Joy Card Mat and a set of blank Cricut Joy Insert Cards, and you're good to go. Once you've used the blank Insert Cards, you could even cut your own from cardstock to save even more money.
- Download Cricut Design Space on your computer or smartphone.
- Search "Insert Card" in Design Space.
- Choose the card design you wish to make.
Select "Make it."
- Choose "On Card Mat" and then "Continue."
- Select "Browse All Materials" and then "Insert Card - Cardstock."
- Remove the protective cover from your Card Mat.
- Open a blank card and slide it into the Card Mat, under the plastic divider, from the left. Be sure it is in straight, as far in as it can go, and aligned with the top left corner of the mat.
- Press down on the front of the card to ensure that it's completely stuck to the mat.
Insert the top of the Card Mat into the Cricut Joy when directed by Design Space.
- When the cut is complete, carefully peel your card away from the mat.
- Tuck the card insert into the card, using the cut corners to hold it in place.
You can stop here; your card is complete as is, and you can handwrite your sentiment inside. If you want to add more, you can continue and have the machine write inside the card.
How to add a personal message
- To add a personal message, Select "New Project" in Design Space.
- Select "Text."
- Choose your font.
Type your message, aligning it as you like.
- Size the box to make sure it's smaller than the card.
Fold your card inside out, so the inside of the card is facing out.
Remove the blade from the Cricut Joy and replace it with a Cricut Joy pen.
- Repeat steps 8-11 above.
Now you have a gorgeous, thoughtful, homemade card to give for any occasion. Once you get the hang of making cards, you'll find it faster and easier than going to a card store. You can use one of the many designs Cricut offers, or you can create your own designs.
Our top equipment picks
Here are the must-have items for making cards. Of course, you need the Cricut Joy. The Cricut Joy Card Mat is also essential for making this kind of card. Finally, you'll want to start with a set of pre-made black Cricut Joy Insert Cards, though once you get the idea, you might wish to create your own card blanks from cardstock.
The machine that does the magic
Cricut Joy
Card-making wonder
This is the machine you need for this project. You can use other Cricut Machines, but the Joy is the perfect size for the job.
The mat you'll need
Cricut Joy Card Mat
Essential accessory
This particular mat is a must-have for this project. There isn't anything else you can use instead, so go ahead and pick one up.
Blank cards to get started
Cricut Joy Insert Cards
Starter kit
I'd highly recommend starting with a set of blank Insert Cards. Each set has 10-12 cards, including inserts and envelopes. Once you have the hang of making cards, you can cut your own cardstock instead of using a kit.
Once you've invested in the Cricut Joy machine, the additional materials you need are relatively inexpensive. You'll be making cards for far less than what you'd pay in a card store.
Additional Pens
If your handwriting is less-than-ideal like mine, and you wish to write inside your card with the Cricut Joy, you'll need a Cricut Joy Pen. One black pen comes with your Cricut Joy. But, in case you want to buy more, there are other color options.
Extra pens
Cricut Joy Pens
Nice to have
You must use a Cricut Joy pen specifically for writing with the Cricut Joy. No other brand or even other Cricut pens will work. The Cricut Joy comes with one pen, but you might need more at some point.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What alternative materials can you use with Cricut Joy?
While Cricut offers plenty of materials just for the Cricut Joy, including Smart Materials which save you a step, you aren't limited to these. You can use a variety of different materials and cut them to fit the Joy. Here are some of the best options.
What are the official Cricut materials made for the Cricut Joy?
There are hundreds of different materials you can use with the Cricut Joy. But Cricut makes a number of products specifically for use with the Cricut Joy, including "smart" materials that you can use conveniently without a mat.
What accessories do you need to get started with the Cricut Joy?
The Cricut Joy is an amazing little cutting machine you can use to make decals, labels, cards, paper crafts, iron-on apparel, and more. The machine comes with a couple of accessories, but you'll need a few more things to get going on your crafting journey.