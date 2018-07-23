How to make a FaceTime call on Apple Watch

FaceTime Audio is a great way to talk with other Apple devices users thanks to the crystal-clear sound of the call. But it's not limited to your iPhone or iPad. You can make FaceTime Audio calls on your Apple Watch, too. Whether you're using Siri or the Phone app, placing a FaceTime call is easy enough.

Here's what to do if you want to place a FaceTime Audio call using your Apple Watch.

How to place a FaceTime call using Siri on your Apple Watch

Say "Hey Siri", press and hold on the Digital Crown, or tap the Siri widget if you're using it on the Siri watch face. Say "FaceTime [contact's name]".

Your Apple Watch will now proceed to call your contact using FaceTime Audio.

How to place a FaceTime call using the Phone app on your Apple Watch

Open the Phone app on your Apple Watch. Tap Contacts. Tap on the contact you want to call. Tap on the phone icon. Tap FaceTime Audio.

Questions?

If you want to know more about placing FaceTime calls on your Apple Watch, let us know in the comments.