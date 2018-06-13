How to make group FaceTime calls on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

In iOS 12 and macOS Mojave, FaceTime is getting it's first major update in years. And while cool effects like live Animoji, filters, and stickers are fun, the real star of the show is group FaceTime calls. Supporting both audio and video, group FaceTime calls will allow up to 32 participants at once. In addition to starting them through the FaceTime app, you'll also be able to begin a group call through group conversation in Messages on your iPhone or iPad, as well as join one already in progress.

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac (sadly, no public beta for the Apple Watch). While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.





Here's how to make group FaceTime calls on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

How to place a group FaceTime call using FaceTime on iPhone and iPad

Using the FaceTime way is the most obvious way to place a FaceTime group call, and there are some changes to the way you place calls in iOS 12.

Open FaceTime on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the + button in the upper-right corner. Enter the name or number of a person you want to call. Enter up to 30 additional contacts. Tap Video or Audio to place your FaceTime call.

How to place a group FaceTime call using FaceTime on Mac

Open FaceTime on your iPhone or iPad. Enter the name or number of a person you want to call. Enter up to 30 additional contacts. Click Video or Audio to place your FaceTime call.

How to place a group FaceTime call using Messages on iPhone and iPad

FaceTime is also being better integrated into the Messages app. You can use that integration to place a group FaceTime call to members of a group iMessage thread.

Open Messages on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on a group conversation or start a new one. Tap the avatars of the conversation participants in the top-center of the screen. Tap FaceTime.

How to join a group FaceTime call in Messages on iPhone and iPad

You can also join an in-progress group FaceTime call from a group iMessage thread if it's between people in that thread. Here's how.

Open Messages on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on a group conversation with an open FaceTime call. Tap the green Join button in the FaceTime message bubble.

Questions?

If you have any questions about using FaceTim group calls on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, let us know in the comments.