Having issues with Face ID while wearing sunglasses? No worries, there's an easy fix.

The Face ID biometric authentication system on the iPhone X is great... when it works. And if you have a tendency to wear things like polarized sunglasses on your face, you may run into a few issues.

Face ID uses a mix of camera and IR technology to scan your face and match the scan with the one inside your iPhone's internal Secure Enclave. Normally, this process works within seconds, but extra items on your face (like sunglasses) can trigger a passcode pop-up.

There are a couple reasons why this happens:

If it's your first time scanning Face ID with glasses, sunglasses, or a hat on, your iPhone may still have to learn what that looks like, and may prompt an initial rejection as a result. You can fix this by immediately entering in your passcode to unlock the phone; Face ID will then store that additional information and should unlock your iPhone on further attempts. Unfortunately, if you wear polarized sunglasses or other lenses that interfere with your iPhone X's sensors, they may block Face ID from properly functioning. My Rayban aviators, for example, don't get along well with Face ID because my iPhone can't register my eye movement as active.

That said, there's a fix for this second problem. If you want it now, you'll just have to be willing to sacrifice a bit of your security; there's also a fix coming in iOS 12 that may solve your sunglasses Face ID problem.

How to fix Face ID sunglasses errors on your iPhone X

If you're having problems using Face ID while wearing sunglasses, you have two options.

How to make Face ID work with all sunglasses in iOS 11

The easiest way to make Face ID work with polarized sunglasses in iOS 11 is to disable the Require Attention for Face ID setting. Here's how to do that.

Note: By disabling this setting, you're eliminating one of the security layers Apple built into Face ID. If you turn this setting off, your phone may unlock when your face is in range but you're not necessarily looking at it. If security is a concern, you may want to keep this feature on, and instead remove your sunglasses when you want to use Face ID.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.. Scroll down to and tap Face ID & Passcode. When prompted, enter your passcode. Under the Attention section, flip the toggle switch next to Require Attention for Face ID to the Off position.

This should help with any sunglasses-related Face ID issues.

How to make Face ID work with sunglasses in iOS 12

There's a possible new option coming in iOS 12 that can help you with your sunglasses problem: Face ID will soon add support for recognizing an additional appearance in the Settings app. We don't yet know whether scanning your face with polarized sunglasses will work, but we'll be testing it shortly.

If you're running the iOS 12 beta, here's how to try it.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.. Scroll down to and tap Face ID & Passcode. When prompted, enter your passcode. Tap on Set Up an Alternate Appearance.

