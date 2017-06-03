Did you know you can make memes super quickly with your Nintendo Switch? I'll show you how!

There is a ton of gaming-related memes in existence, and your Nintendo Switch is the perfect machine for making memes of all your favorite Switch games! Here's how to make memes with your Nintendo Switch!

How to make memes with your Nintendo Switch

Memes are essentially pictures with text that are usually made to be humorous. With the built-in photo editor on the Nintendo Switch, you can make as many memes as you want!

Select Album from the home screen. Select the picture you want to turn into a meme. Select Add Text Type out your desired text. Select Finished when you're happy with your result.

That's all there is to it! You can even change the size and color of the text if you want, but it's worth pointing out that the classic meme look is white text with a black outline.

Share your Nintendo Switch meme on Twitter and Facebook

If you have your Switch linked to your Facebook or Twitter account, you can upload your newly created memes to those accounts directly from your Switch!

Read: How to share Nintendo Switch screenshots to Facebook and Twitter

What are your favorite Nintendo Switch memes?

Let us know in the comments below!