Apple has only every released AirPods in one, single color: white. That's ... fine. But some of us want to put a little fun in our lives. That's probably why AirPod wraps are so popular. If you're hoping to make your audio accessories match your (PRODUCT)RED iPhone, then here's how to get the look!
Colorware red painted AirPods
Note: Colorware's painted AirPods are made using original AirPods and charging case. They're perfect for anyone that doesn't already own AirPods.
My personal favorite is Colorware's exquisite AirPods paint job. The company meticulously paints the entire bud, as well as the charging case, in any color you choose. Their "Formula" red is a near perfect match for the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone, but there are a couple of different red options to make it you're own. Choose from gloss, matte, or metallic. You can even make the AirPod buds and charging case three different colors.
You'll be buying a pair of AirPods from Colorware and having them custom painted, so you're looking at about $340, total. That means the paint job is $180 ($20 more than a pair of AirPods by itself). I know it's pricey, but just look at how gorgeous they are!
If you've got the extra dough, Colorware is the perfect option for getting the best looking red AirPods and charging case to match your (PRODUCT)RED iPhone.
Red Airpod base wrap
Just the base.
The red and white combination of colors invokes more than just Canadian patriotism. It's darn pretty. If you want some of that red to peak out from your ears, while sporting your AirPods, these $12 wraps will make you happy.
They're also the least expensive options without doing it yourself. The adhesive wrap is applied to the base around the AirPods like a sticker. There is a slight arc upward on the sides, for effect, but it's otherwise a very simple application.
They are perfect if you're terrible at applying stickers (those darn bubbles!) or if you want to show off the iconic white of the AirPods while adding a matching accent for your (PRODUCT)RED iPhone.
Red silicon case and full AirPod wrap
OK, so they don't completely cover the AirPods, but they're as close as you can get without fully painting them. These AirPod wraps by AirPod Skins completely cover the base of the AirPods and also cover the sides and most of the top of the bud, leaving the speakers exposed. It's the best possible design to cover the AirPods without leaving a lot of wrinkles in the wrap.
Though, these are more difficult than just an AirPod base wrap. They take a little more time and patience.
This bundle also comes with a connecting cord so you can keep your AirPods connected to each other and a silicon sleeve for the charging case so all of your audio-related accessories are sporting the (PRODUCT)RED look. All three items in the bundle cost just $25.
Red leather case and full AirPod wrap
The AirPod wraps in this bundle are the same as the ones with the silicon case bundle (they're made by the same company), but this package comes with a sweet leather case for your charging case. I've got a brown leather similar model and I love it. The case itself is really nice looking, plus it comes with a clip so you can attach it to your keychain, backpack, tech bag, or whatever. I carry my AirPods everywhere I go in my leather case and always know where they are because they're clipped to my fanny pack.
The price for this package is incredibly low at only $16 for both the case and the skin. It's worth it just for the leather case.
You can show off your (PRODUCT)RED iPhone in style with this fashionable red AirPod leather case and skin
Do It Yourself!
If you don't want to spend the money and have a knack for home crafting, you should check out iMore connected tech editor Mikah Sargent's fantastic article about how to personalize your AirPods with a bit of DIY action.
With an Exacto knife and a steady hand, you can make your own red AirPods for the price of a roll of red electrical tape.
How do you do red?
Do you have a particularly awesome wrap or paint job for your AirPods? What's your favorite way to go red? Let us know in the comments!