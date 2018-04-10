Colorware red painted AirPods

My personal favorite is Colorware's exquisite AirPods paint job. The company meticulously paints the entire bud, as well as the charging case, in any color you choose. Their "Formula" red is a near perfect match for the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone, but there are a couple of different red options to make it you're own. Choose from gloss, matte, or metallic. You can even make the AirPod buds and charging case three different colors.

You'll be buying a pair of AirPods from Colorware and having them custom painted, so you're looking at about $340, total. That means the paint job is $180 ($20 more than a pair of AirPods by itself). I know it's pricey, but just look at how gorgeous they are!

If you've got the extra dough, Colorware is the perfect option for getting the best looking red AirPods and charging case to match your (PRODUCT)RED iPhone.