If you've been on Instagram recently, you've probably come across a profile (or 70) that have Instagram Story Highlights featured on them.

If you're a wee bit more observant, though, you might have realized that some IG Story Highlights look a bit more uniform than others: and that's because of Instagram Story Highlight covers! (huh… that rhymed…)

Instagram Story Highlight covers may seem a bit over-the-top to some, but for those who use Instagram for business, photography, their artwork, or even just those who like to keep their #InstagramAesthetic crisp, clean, and on fleek, Instagram Story Highlight covers are actually pretty useful in terms of keeping things organized and pretty.

While the process of actually uploading the cover to your Instagram Story Highlight can be a bit annoying, it's a lot easier to design, customize, and turn your Instagram Story Highlights from lame to fire in 15 minutes or less (DISCLAIMER: This might take you more than 15 minutes. I was just trying to be cute).

Here's how to make your own custom Instagram Story Highlight covers!

How to design your own custom Instagram Story Highlight covers

There are a number of different ways to tackle designing your own Instagram Story Highlight cover: I've seen people use advanced programs like Photoshop, to even drawing something up on the Text section of their Instagram Stories, but, as always, there's a simpler solution — and it's a free-to-use design app and website called Canva.