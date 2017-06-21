You're the one that uses the Switch the most often. Just because someone else created a profile before you, doesn't mean you have to be last on the list.

You can rearrange which order user accounts are listed on the Home screen on the Nintendo Switch. If you're tired of having to scroll through everyone else's profile to get to yours, you can make it first in line, every time. Here's how.

How to change the order of user accounts on Nintendo Switch

You can rearrange all users in any order you want — color, alphabetical, character type. It's up to you.

Select System Settings from the Home page on your Nintendo Switch. Select Users from the menu in the sidebar on the left. Select Change Order. Select a User and move it to rearrange the order. Press the B button to go back.

The users will be listed in the new order in the upper left corner on the Home page.

