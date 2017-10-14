The longer your conversations in Messages go on, the more photos, videos, and other attachments tend to accumulate. Here's how you manage them all.

As we all know, iMessage and SMS conversation threads can go for a long time and can encompass years of shared photos, locations, voice notes, and more. If you wanted to go back and look at it all, how would you do that?

iOS 10 has changed things up slightly for attachments, separating photos and videos from the rest of your attachments. This is your guide to managing it all.

How to view and share your Messages attachments on iPhone and iPad

You can look at a Messages conversation's attachments any time you want. You can even share them with other people in different apps.

Launch Messages on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the conversation for which you would like to see the attachments. Tap the Info button (looks like an 'i'). Scroll down and you'll find the Images and Attachments tabs. Images and videos will appear under Images, while voice messages and other attachments will appear under Attachments. Tap a photo or video under Images to view it. Swipe left or right to go to the conversation's next attached image. Tap an attachment under Attachments to view it. Swipe left or right to go to the conversation's next attachment. Tap the list button in the bottom right corner when viewing a photo, video, or other attachment to see a list of your attachments. Tap the Share button in the bottom left corner to share within an app with a share extension, or perform another action using an action extension.

How to delete your Messages attachments on iPhone and iPad

Getting rid of a photo or other attachment without getting rid of your entire thread is easy. This is how you do it.

Launch the Messages on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the conversation for which you would like to see the attachments. Scroll through your conversation until you find the photo, video, or attachment that you want to delete. Tap and hold on the attachment. Select More... With the bubble next to the attachment checked, tap the trash can button in the bottom left corner of the screen to delete the photo, video, or other attachment. Tap Delete Message to delete the attachment.

How to change the expiration settings for audio messages on iPhone and iPad

You can choose whether or not you want the audio messages you receive to expire at all without having to tap "Keep" every time you get one. Here's how.

Launch Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on Messages. Tap on Expire under the Audio Messages and/or Video Messages section. Choose either After 2 Minutes or Never.

