Use Safari and iCloud Keychain to keep your credit card information secure and in sync between your devices.
In addition to syncing login information between your Mac, iPhone, and iPad, iCloud Keychain can also keep track of your credit card information, which makes it easier to enter when making purchases online. All you have to do is add a credit card to Safari, and that information will sync over to your other devices for future use.
Here's how you can add your credit card information to Safari on macOS.
How to add a credit card to Safari in macOS
You'll need to take a trip to Safari's Preferences menu to set up your credit card information.
- Launch Safari on your Mac from your Dock or Applications folder.
Click Safari in the menu bar at the top of your screen.
- Click Preferences.
Click AutoFill.
- Click the Edit button next to Credit cards.
Click Add.
- Type in your card information.
Click Done.
How to remove a credit card from Safari in macOS
Fortunately, removing credit card information from Safari follows most of the same steps as adding that information.
- Launch Safari on your Mac from your Dock or Applications folder.
Click Safari in the menu bar at the top of your screen.
- Click Preferences.
Click AutoFill.
- Click the Edit button next to Credit cards.
Click on the card you wish to remove.
- Click Remove.
Click Done.
Updated July 2017: No changes to this process in High Sierra.
Reader comments
I'm all in. Have about half a dozen in there. Works great across Macs. Have yet to do use one on my iPhone or iPad. Some sites are a little funky, but for the most part, regardless if the CC field is all one or split into 4, it seems to work well.
I understand the nature of worry when it comes to this info. I combat that fear by obsessively checking my accounts (at least every other day).
For the record, this behavior existed in me prior to iCloud keychain.
So far for me, card entered on iPhone shows up on iPad but not on iMac and card entered on iMac is not showing on iOS. Also, there is no place to end CVS code. And, as iSRS said, always be vigilant of your accounts.
I'd take full advantage of this but Safari is not my default browser on my Macbook or my iPhone. I wish this functionality was available on different browsers.
Something to note is that there is not a place to store your security code from the back of the card, you can put that in a secure note but it isn't as convenient as other password managers that store that information in the same place as the rest of the credit card other information.