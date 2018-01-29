How to manually set up your new Apple TV

The Apple TV is fairly easy to set up with a tap, but if you either can't or don't want to set it up that way, there's always the manual option. It is, quite frankly, a tedious chore, but it can be done.

Here's what you need to do to set up your Apple TV manually.

How to manually set up your Apple TV

Using the Siri remote, you can set up your Apple TV by setting up Wi-Fi networks, entering Apple IDs, and more.

Click the trackpad on your Siri Remote to pair it with your Apple TV. Select the language you want to use with Apple TV. Select the country you're in. Choose whether or not to use Siri. Select Set Up Manually. Select your Wi-Fi network. Enter the password for the Wi-Fi network. Click Continue. Your Apple TV will now activate Enter your Apple ID or click Use different Apple IDs for iTunes and iCloud? if you have multiple Apple IDs. If you only have one, however, skip from here to Step 19. Enter your iCloud email address if you're entering separate iCloud and iTunes credentials. Click Continue Enter your iCloud password. Click Continue Enter your iTunes email address if you're entering in separate iCloud and iTunes credentials. Click Continue. Enter your iTunes password. Click Continue. Choose when to require your password for purchases from the iTunes Store. Sign in to your cable provider for single sign-on if your provider is supported. Turn on Home screen syncing if you want to keep the Home screen and apps up to date between multiple Apple TVs. Select Enable Location Services or Disable Location Services. Select Automatically Download or Not Now to choose whether or not to automatically load Apple's Aerial screensavers. Select Send to Apple or Don't Send on the Analytics screens. Choose whether or not to share app analytics with developers. Agree to the Terms and Conditions.

Questions?

If you have any more questions about manually setting up your Apple TV, drop them in the comments.