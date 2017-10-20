How to mark up photos in Messages on iPhone and iPad

Do you want to mark up your photos on your iPhone or iPad without leaving Messages? Here's how!

Messages is an easy way to share photos with friends and family, and the Markup editor lets you add some extra flair to your images. While you can use the Markup editor in the Photos app, you can also do so from within the Messages app.

When you open up the Markup editor in Messages, you'll have access to a number of tools for marking up your photos, starting with the pen, highlighter, pencil, eraser, and loop tools that let you draw and write all over your photo. But there are four other tools you should know about, as well, which you can get to by tapping the + in the bottom-right corner of the markup screen:

Text - Add a text box to your image and write whatever you choose in it. You can also change the color of the text, as well as formatting like size, font, and alignment. Drag the points on the text box to change its size and how the text interacts with it, and drag it around the image to place it in the best spot.

Signature - Add a signature to your image. Tapping on the signature tool will bring up a screen that lets you add a signature with your finger (or Apple Pencil on iPad Pro). Once entered, you can place the signature anywhere on the image, then send it off to whoever needs it.

Magnifier - Call out a particular part of an image with the magnification tool which, as its name suggests, magnifies a portion of your image. Control the size of the magnification circle, as well as the strength of the magnification, as well as the color of the magnifier's border.

Shapes - Add a shape to your image. Pick from the square, circle, chat bubble, and arrow, then control their size, color, and even overall shape. You can also decide between hollow and filled shapes.

How to take and mark up an instant photo in Messages

Open Messages app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on the conversation in which you'd like to send a marked up photo. Tap on the camera button in the bottom-left corner. Tap the capture button on the camera panel at the bottom of your screen to take a photo. The photo will automatically appear in the Compose box. Tap the photo in the compose box. Tap Markup. Tap the + button in the bottom-right corner to access additional markup tools if you need them. Mark up your photo. Tap Save. Tap Done. Tap the Send button (looks like an arrow).

How to take and mark up a photo in Messages

Open Messages app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on the conversation in which you'd like to send a marked up photo. Tap on the camera button in the bottom-left corner. Tap Camera. Tap the capture button to take a photo. Tap Retake if you need to retake the photo. Tap Markup. Tap the + button in the bottom-right corner to access additional markup tools if you need them. Mark up your photo. Tap Save. Tap Done. Tap the Send button (looks like an arrow).

How to mark up an existing photo in Messages

Open Messages app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on the conversation in which you'd like to send a marked up photo. Tap on the camera button in the bottom-left corner. Tap the Photos button to see your entire photo library and all of your albums. Alternatively, swipe to the left to scroll through recent photos. Tap the image you'd like to send. If you're using a recent photo, the picture will automatically appear in the Compose box. Tap Choose when viewing your whole library. Your photo will appear in the compose box. Tap the photo in the compose box. Tap Markup. Tap the + button in the bottom-right corner to access additional markup tools if you need them. Mark up your photo. Tap Save. Tap Done. Tap the Send button (looks like an arrow).

