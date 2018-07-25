Don't worry though, I'm here to help. Here's my guide to making the battle system work for you and not against you!

Octopath Traveler has one of the most rewarding and deep battle systems I've had the pleasure of using in a JRPG in quite a while. While it certainly seems simple enough on the surface, there's a lot of quirks and small details about the battle system that game tutorials don't explain.

This may sound like a no-brainer, but it can be a little hard to remember when you're in the middle of a battle. When you attack an opponent with a weapon or magic type that it's vulnerable too, you will weaken its shield. Weaken its shield to zero and you will "break" an enemy causing them to fall out of the turn order of their current turn, lose their next turn, and during that time, become more susceptible to damage from all sources.

When you're first starting out in Octopath Traveler and you only have one or two characters, finding vulnerabilities might be difficult because you have a limited number of attacks and elements at your disposal; however, as your party grows, this becomes easier.

Attack enemies with have many different weapons or magic as you need to until you find at least one weakness (if not two or three) because once you do, you can exploit that weakness and break enemies much faster.

Plan when to use your Boost Points (BP)

When you're using BP, it's important to find out the best course of action. For every boost point you use (up to a max of three at one) you'll get an extra physical attack, or your skills and element attack become more powerful.

Using BP is a great way to eat through enemies shields and cause them to break. It's also awesome to use a charged up elemental attack to an enemy that's already broken.

Turn order matters