For whatever reason, you need to move to a new Nintendo Switch. Bring your game saves with you!

Whether your Nintendo Switch has encountered some fatal hardware problem or you're ready to move from the family console into your own Switch, it has never been particularly easy to move an account from one Nintendo device to another. Account migration means moving your game saves and setting along with your avatar and username, but how do you do that with a Nintendo Switch?

Instead of using a cable or memory card, Nintendo has set up an over-the-air solution for migrating your account and game data from one console to another. Here's what you need to know!

Before you get started

In order to start moving your Switch account to another console, you need to have the following:

Both Switch Consoles fully charged

Both Switch consoles updated to the latest firmware (check here if you're unsure

Enough free storage space on the Switch you want to move your data to

A Nintendo Account linked to the Switch account you want to move

It's also important to note Nintendo doesn't allow you to transfer a new account to your Switch if you have more than seven users set up on your Switch. Since a Switch can only have seven users, there has to be a space open for your account to move.

Preparing your Old Switch for transfer

Whatever your reason, it's time to move in to a new Switch. To get the old Switch ready, you need to start the transfer process in Settings.

From your home screen, find the Settings icon and press A. Find Users in the Settings Menu and press A. Underneath Add User, find Transfer Your User Save and Data and press A. Confirm this Switch is the Source Console. Find Continue and press A.

This process sets your account up so it is discoverable on the Nintendo network. While your account is in this state, you will be able to see it from your other Switch, and use that to move your data to the new console.

Preparing your New Switch for the transfer

From your home screen, find the Settings icon and press A. Find Users in the Settings Menu and press A. Underneath Add User, find Transfer Your User Save and Data and press A. Confirm this Switch is the Target Console. Sign in to your new Switch with your Nintendo Network ID. Select Next to locate your Source Console.

This process ensures your account is ready to be transferred to the new console. You're almost done!

Transferring your account to the new Switch

When the Source Console has located the Target Console, you will see a notification on the original Switch to confirm you want to transfer your account. Once you see that notification, all you need to do is select the Transfer button that pops up in this menu.

You will see a progress bar confirming information is being sent from one Switch to the other. When that progress bar is finished, select the End button on the screen and the account transfer will be complete. You will be able to lot in and play games on the new Switch as though it were your old Switch.

Nintendo notes that if you are moving an account on a Switch that only has one account on it, when you have finished the transfer there will be a placeholder account on the console until you have created a new one.

And that's it, you can now enjoy all of your game saves on your new Nintendo Switch!