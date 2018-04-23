With the news that Flickr has been purchased by SmugMug, many Flickr users might be wondering what will happen to their accounts, and whether or not they should move over to SmugMug right now. Others still may be wondering about a slightly confusingly-worded email that they received from Flickr about the acquisition.

I'm here to fill you in on what's going with this acquisition so you can make the right choice for you and your data.

SmugMug + Flickr: two great tastes that taste great separately

You might be wondering if you should move your Flickr account over to SmugMug. Well, this is actually a fairly simple decision, but it might require a bit of explanation. No, you shouldn't because you can't. SmugMug may have purchased Flickr, but the two will remain separate products for the foreseeable future. That way, SmugMug gains a product that still has a dedicated community behind it, without angering that community by forcing them all to migrate over to the SmugMug way of doing things. This is especially important for anyone who uses Flickr for free (probably a lot of Flickr's users), because all of SmugMug's available tiers are paid.

Some of the confusion around the status of Flickr users and their accounts stems from an email that Flickr sent to users regarding the acquisition. The offending passage reads: