That's correct. Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, said in a 2017 earnings call that he wants to undercut Netflix's prices in order to attract as many subscribers as possible.

"I can say that our plan on the Disney side is to price this substantially below where Netflix is. That is in part reflective of the fact that it will have substantially less volume. It'll have a lot of high quality because of the brands and the franchises that will be on it that we've talked about. But it'll simply launch with less volume, and the price will reflect that."

Considering that the cheapest Netflix plan starts at $9 per month, Disney+ will have the advantage with the $7 a month or $70 annual cost. Plus, there will be a ton of content, including brand new originals like the Star Wars: Mandalorian series, as well as new shows based on some Marvel favorites, like Loki and Scarlet Witch. And you'll be getting access to the entire vault of classic Disney movies, such as The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Dumbo, Aladdin, and so much more.

With all of this content only costing $7 a month, it's definitely a no-brainer. Disney+ is going to be well worth the cost.

What bundles and deals are available?

Disney CEO Bob Iger on the company's Q2 earnings call on Aug. 6, 2019, announced that there would be a bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu — all services that are owned by Disney. It'll cost $12.99 a month, or just a couple dollars more than what ESPN+ and Hulu would cost separately, and $5 less than what all three would cost separately.

Yes, it has to be ad-supported Hulu. You cannot combine this bundle with the Limited Commercials upgrade — or any other Hulu upgrade, it seems — and no Disney+ bundle with Hulu Live TV has been announced yet.

If you're an unlimited Verizon wireless subscriber, you can get a free year of Disney+. Thanks to the Verizon Disney+ on Us promotion Verizon unlimited mobile subscribers — and new home internet subscribers — are eligible to receive one year of Disney+ for free.