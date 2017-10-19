You don't have to put up with any iMessages you don't want to. Mute, block, or report them with ease.

Just because anyone can send you an iMessage on your iPhone or iPad doesn't mean you have to let them. If you're getting messaged too often, if you keep getting messages meant for someone else, of if — ugh! — you're getting spam, you can absolutely take action again it. Mute, block, and reporting are all here for you.

How to mute conversations in Messages on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Messages app on your iPhone or iPad. Swipe left on the conversation you'd like to mute — it can be a group message or a conversation with only one other person. Tap Hide Alerts.

You should now see a half moon icon next to conversation(s) that you've silenced. This feature works for iMessages or SMS texts.

How to unmute conversations in Messages on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Messages app on your iPhone or iPad. Swipe left on the conversation you'd like to unmute. Tap Show Alerts.

How to block someone via the Messages on the iPhone or iPad

Launch the Messages app from the Home screen of your iPhone or iPad. Tap the conversation of the person you're trying to block. Tap the info button in the top right corner. Tap the name of the contact. Tap Block Caller. You'll need to scroll down to see it. Tap Block Contact

With a contact blocked, you will not receive any messages, calls, or Facetime requests from that person. If you ever happen to change your mind and want to unblock said person, it's as easy as following the same steps as above and tapping Unblock This Caller.

How to report iMessage spam to Apple

In a perfect world, we'd never have to deal with spam at all. Unfortunately, the world is a chaotic place filled with spammers who want to waste your time and inbox space with their trash offers. But, you don't just have to sit there and take the spam abuse. Fight back by reporting iMessage spam to Apple.

If you receive a spam text or iMessage in the Messages app from a number or email address that is not in your contacts list, you will see the option to Report as Junk at the very bottom. To report a message as spam:

Launch Messages from your Home screen. Tap on the unknown sender. Tap Report Junk. Tap Delete and Report Junk.

Alternatively, you can report spam directly to Apple via email. Take a screenshot of the offending spam message, the phone number or email it came from, and the time of day you received it and send it to imessage.spam@icloud.com and Apple will investigate the claim.