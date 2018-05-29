Everyone has those people they follow on Instagram that when they come up in your feed, you can't help but roll your eyes or scroll even faster (Don't lie: a certain someone just popped up in your head, didn't they… ?)

Maybe they're guilty of being multi-posters (someone who posts more than once a day on Instagram), maybe their Stories are way too much and way too frequent, or maybe the content their posting has shifted from fun and interesting to constant selfies and "deep", motivational quotes.

Regardless of your reasons for getting sick of your co-worker, friend, or family member on Instagram, sometimes hitting the Unfollow button can cause a lot more problems than you'd expect: some people have apps that track who unfollows them and they'll know the second you say bye-bye to their profile, and that could make things a wee bit awkward during your next work meeting, birthday party, or family gathering (ever have someone come up to you and ask why you unfollowed them? Yeah. It's really awkward).

Now Instagram has released a feature that allows users to merely mute a profile rather than unfollow altogether, and while this option has existed for IG Stories for a while, it is a brand new option for full profiles and posts.