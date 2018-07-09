Every Pokémon Go player has had that moment where you're staring deep into your screen waiting to see if your latest catch actually stays in the ball. Whether it's another Pidgey for your next power-leveling session or you're staring at a Legendary with one Premiere Ball left, that elusive Excellent Throw feels great as soon as it lands.
Here's why those Excellent Throws are so important, and how you can increase your chances of scoring one when you need it most.
What is an Excellent Throw in Pokémon Go?
When you throw a Pokéball at a target in Pokémon Go, there's a target ring to help you aim. If you land the Pokéball inside that target ring, you'll see a text bubble that says either Nice, Great, or Excellent as the ball hits. These three text bubbles let you know you have successfully scored a hit modifier in your throw.
Separate from the bonus you get when throwing a Curveball in Pokémon Go, the Nice, Great, and Excellent Throw bonuses increase your chances of capturing the Pokemon you are throwing at. A Great Throw will increase your catch chance higher than a Nice Throw, but the highest boost to your catch rating is the Excellent Throw. It's not difficult to see why, the target ring for an Excellent Throw is by far the most difficult to hit because of its size.
Here's how the multiplier bonus breaks down:
- Nice Throw - 1.15X bonus
- Great Throw - 1.5X bonus
- Excellent Throw - 1.85X bonus
On top of the huge bump to your catch percentage and the XP bonus when you actually land the catch, If you're following the Mythical Field Research in Pokémon Go you'll see one of the research goals is to land an Excellent Throw. That means you need to land one of those throws on command if you want to be able to capture a Mew in the game, so you need to make sure you know how to increase your chances!
How to score an Excellent Throw
Increasing your chances of getting that big catch bonus relies heavily on a couple of important details. Follow these, and the Excellent Throw bonuses will come rolling in!
- Watch the ring: Every Pokémon has a different target ring in a different place. Some of them are closer to the face, others closer to the center of the body. Some of them are shaped in a way that makes the target ring impossible to line up with the body, like Rayquaza. There's a universal trick here: Don't worry about the Pokemon, only worry about the ring. Even if the ring doesn't close all the way on the Pokémon, hitting the center of the ring is the goal.
- Don't let the ring trick you: The target ring constantly gets smaller right until you release the Pokéball. As soon as you actually throw the ball, the target ring will freeze in place until it lands. Instead of trying to throw ahead of the ring so it lands when the ring is the right size, you want to throw the moment the ring is the right size. The ring will freeze, and if it lands right you'll have an Excellent Throw.
- Start with bigger, closer Pokémon: The key to success with an excellent Throw is practice, and the best 'mon to practice on are the ones closer to you or big enough to make the target ring less distracting. While you should be practicing with every throw, Pidgey, Rattata, and Snorlax make for excellent practice targets with the Excellent throw. Snorlax is big enough to make the practice easy, but Pidgey and Rattata are so close you can almost drop the Pokéball on your target.
All set? Great! Get out there and start landing those Excellent Throws!