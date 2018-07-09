Here's why those Excellent Throws are so important, and how you can increase your chances of scoring one when you need it most.

Every Pokémon Go player has had that moment where you're staring deep into your screen waiting to see if your latest catch actually stays in the ball. Whether it's another Pidgey for your next power-leveling session or you're staring at a Legendary with one Premiere Ball left, that elusive Excellent Throw feels great as soon as it lands.

When you throw a Pokéball at a target in Pokémon Go, there's a target ring to help you aim. If you land the Pokéball inside that target ring, you'll see a text bubble that says either Nice, Great, or Excellent as the ball hits. These three text bubbles let you know you have successfully scored a hit modifier in your throw.

Separate from the bonus you get when throwing a Curveball in Pokémon Go, the Nice, Great, and Excellent Throw bonuses increase your chances of capturing the Pokemon you are throwing at. A Great Throw will increase your catch chance higher than a Nice Throw, but the highest boost to your catch rating is the Excellent Throw. It's not difficult to see why, the target ring for an Excellent Throw is by far the most difficult to hit because of its size.

Here's how the multiplier bonus breaks down:

Nice Throw - 1.15X bonus

Great Throw - 1.5X bonus

Excellent Throw - 1.85X bonus

On top of the huge bump to your catch percentage and the XP bonus when you actually land the catch, If you're following the Mythical Field Research in Pokémon Go you'll see one of the research goals is to land an Excellent Throw. That means you need to land one of those throws on command if you want to be able to capture a Mew in the game, so you need to make sure you know how to increase your chances!

How to score an Excellent Throw