Want to see how Google Maps routes a destination instead? There's an app for that.

The Maps app is, shall we say, controversial: While Apple's transit and directions app has seen incredible improvement over the last few few years, there are still areas (both physical and feature-related) where it falls short.

While you can't change the default mapping app on iOS, you can make it easier to switch to an alternative with a $1.99 utility app called Opener.

The app runs as an action extension from your Share sheet: It was originally designed to open web URLs in their proper apps, but you can also use it to open Apple Maps locations in Google Maps, Waze, or another mapping app of your choice. Here's how to use it!

How to open Apple Maps locations in Google Maps

First, you'll have to set up Opener.

Download Opener. Open Apple Maps. Search for a location. Swipe up on the info screen to reveal the Share button. Tap the Share button. Press the More button in the Share sheet. Switch the Opener toggle to On. Move it to the top of the Activities menu by dragging on the three horizontal lines. Press Done.

Once Opener is set up, you'll be able to see it whenever you tap the Share button.

Open Apple Maps. Search for a location. Swipe up on the info screen to reveal the Share button. Tap the Share button. Select Opener. Tap Open Link in Google Maps. The location will now open in Google Maps.

Questions?

Any questions about getting Apple Maps locations to open up in Google Maps? Have you found a quicker, better way to do it? Let us know in the comments.