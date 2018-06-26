Some of us may have been overly impatient for the release of macOS Mojave and instead opted into being part of the beta program to get a sneak peek at Apple's latest and greatest operating system. If you were one of these brave souls, when the Gold Master of macOS Mojave is released, you may want to stick with the stable version rather than keep on getting beta updates. Here's how to do just that.

Backup your device!

It's good practice to have a up-to-date backup of your computer devices. It will save you hours or even years of work for just a few minutes of your time. Please check out Rene's important article on how to backup your Mac.

Unenroll from the beta