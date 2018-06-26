Some of us may have been overly impatient for the release of macOS Mojave and instead opted into being part of the beta program to get a sneak peek at Apple's latest and greatest operating system. If you were one of these brave souls, when the Gold Master of macOS Mojave is released, you may want to stick with the stable version rather than keep on getting beta updates. Here's how to do just that.
Backup your device!
It's good practice to have a up-to-date backup of your computer devices. It will save you hours or even years of work for just a few minutes of your time. Please check out Rene's important article on how to backup your Mac.
Unenroll from the beta
- Launch System Preferences.
- Click App Store.
Click Change next to where it is written to "Your computer is set to receive beta software updates".
- Click Do Not Show Beta Software Updates.
- Done!
Once you opt out prior to there GM release you can update to the latest stable OS directly from the App Store.
Need to opt out of the iOS beta program?
You can check out Lory's awesome article detailing just how to do that! She explains how to opt-out via an iPhone or iPad or even whilst your iOS device is connected via a Mac.
Questions?
Are you going to keep running the beta program on your Mac? Or will you opt out once Mojave is available in the Mac App Store? Let us know in the comments!
Updated June 2018: Update for macOS Mojave.