Want to stop getting beta updates once the GM version of High Sierra is released? Here's how!

Apple just had its special event, announcing all it of its latest doodads, like the iPhone X, the iPhone 8/8s, Apple Watch Series 3, and the 4K Apple TV. It also announced the release date for the full stable version of macOS High Sierra on September 25th.

Some of us may have been overly impatient for the release of macOS High Sierra and instead opted into being part of the beta program to get a sneak peek at Apple's latest and greatest operating system. If you were one of these brave souls, now that the Gold Master of macOS High Sierra is soon to be released, you may want to stick with the stable version rather than keep on getting beta updates. Here's how to do just that.

Backup your device!

It's good practice to have a up-to-date backup of your computer devices. It will save you hours or oven years of work for just a few minutes of your time. Please check out Rene's important article on how to backup your Mac.

Unenroll from the beta

Launch System Preferences. Click App Store. Click Change next to where it is written to "Your computer is set to receive beta software updates". Click Do Not Show Beta Software Updates. Done!

Once you opt out prior to there GM release you can update to the latest stable OS directly from the App Store.

Need to opt out of the iOS beta program?

You can check out Lory's awesome article detailing just how to do that! She explains how to opt-out via an iPhone or iPad or even whilst your iOS device is connected via a Mac.

Questions?

Did you wait for the full stable release of macOS High Sierra? What are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!