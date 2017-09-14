Want a new Apple TV 4K in the UK? Here are the details!

It's been two long years since the last major update to the Apple TV, and this year we're being treated to 4K HDR video as the headline act. The Apple TV 4K is more powerful than ever before, with the A10X chip powering it, offering what we expect to be a tremendous experience from our favorite little black box.

It launches on September 22 alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and here's how you can make sure you get yours first.

When can I order it?

Pre-orders begin on September 15, 2017, at 8.01 a.m local time ahead of a September 22 launch.

How do I order one?

The best way to make sure you get one at launch is to get your pre-order in at the Apple Store. The link below will take you where you need to go.

See at Apple

How much is it?

There are two sizes of the Apple TV 4K and the prices are as follows:

Storage Price 32GB £179 64GB £199

Additionally the current generation Apple TV will be sticking around in 32GB form for £149. AppleCare is an additional £26 on top.

Check out our Apple TV 4K preview for everything you need to know!

More: Complete UK pricing for all Apple's September event announcements