The Apple Watch Series 3 is an exciting upgrade. Here's how to get it in Canada!

There's a lot to like about Apple's Series 3 upgrade to the Apple Watch even if you don't go for the optional cellular mode. From the faster S3 chip to the barometric altimeter, if you're rocking a Series 0 or Series 1 Apple Watch, you may want to think about upgrading. And if you're looking to go independent and untether from your iPhone entirely, the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular is definitely for you.

Apple Watch Series 3 hits store shelves on September 22, but you can pre-order starting September 15 at 3:01am ET/2:01am CT/12:01am PT.

If you're in Canada, there are a few things you need to know.

The best place to get an Apple Watch as soon as possible is Apple.ca, which has the various models and bands in one easy place.

While the Apple Store will have the Watch when it goes on sale September 22, if you want to guarantee the model you want and have it delivered to you on the 22nd, you want to get it from Apple.ca.

Apple Watch Series 3 pricing

Compared to the Series 2, Apple Watch has actually dropped in price in Canada for Series 3. That's great news, and makes the GPS + Cellular model a little more affordable.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Celluar

38mm: $519

42mm: $559

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS

38mm: $429

42mm: $469

These options are for the aluminum casing and Sport bands, and go up significantly if you want the stainless steel or (gulp!) ceramic options, or various watch straps in more premium materials.

What about Apple Watch GPS + Cellular on Canadian carriers?

At launch, there's only one carrier, Bell, offering cellular service with the Apple Watch Series 3. The way it works is pretty simple: $5 per month on top of your existing share plan. (Note: You have to already have a share plan.)

Bell utilizes a service called NumberShare to, well, share your number with your Apple Watch. Here's what you need to know:

There's a $10 connection fee to activate your Apple Watch Series 3, but you can probably get it waived if you ask

All users get three months of service for free (a $15 savings!)

Overage charges are $0.07 (or 7c) per MB. That's a lot, so don't go over!

The service activates on the watch itself, much like iPad Pro eSIM

Your Apple Watch will have the same phone number as your iPhone

There's lots more to learn over at Bell, which has put together a useful FAQ on using Apple Watch Series 3 with your Bell phone service.

TELUS has also committed to offering Apple Watch Series 3 service later this year, but it's not available at launch.

Where else can you buy the Apple Watch Series 3?

At launch, it's Apple or Bell, but you'll soon be able to get it from Best Buy and many other retailers. We'll update this page when we know more!

What colors are available?

The Apple Watch Series 3 is available in gold, silver, or space gray aluminum, or silver or space black stainless steel.

When does it go on sale?

Apple Watch Series 3 goes up for pre-order at 12:00am PT / 3am ET on September 15 and will be available to purchase a week later, on September 22.

Has the Series 1 been given a discount, too?

Yes, it has! You can pick up a Series 1 Apple Watch for as low as $329 CAD. It's currently available, so you don't have to wait until pre-order time if you plan on picking one up.