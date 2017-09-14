Want a new Apple Watch Series 3 in the UK? Here are the details!

It launches on September 22 alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and here's how you can make sure you get yours first.

When can I order it?

Pre-orders begin on September 15, 2017, at 8.01 a.m local time ahead of a September 22 launch.

How do I order one?

The best way to make sure you get one at launch is to get your pre-order in at the Apple Store. The link below will take you where you need to go.

See at Apple

How much is it?

Series 3 with GPS only will cost £329 for 38mm and £359 for 42mm with aluminium casing and a choice of sport bands.

will cost £329 for 38mm and £359 for 42mm with aluminium casing and a choice of sport bands. Series 3 with GPS and cellular will cost £399 for 38mm and £429 for 42mm with aluminium casing and a choice of sport bands.

will cost £399 for 38mm and £429 for 42mm with aluminium casing and a choice of sport bands. Series 3 with GPS and cellular will cost £599 for 38mm and £649 for 42mm with Stainless Steel casing and sport band.

will cost £599 for 38mm and £649 for 42mm with Stainless Steel casing and sport band. Series 3 with GPS and cellular will cost £699 for 38mm and £749 for 42mm with Stainless Steel casing and Milanese Loop.

will cost £699 for 38mm and £749 for 42mm with Stainless Steel casing and Milanese Loop. Series 3 with GPS and cellular will cost £749 for 38mm and £799 for 42mm with Space Black Stainless Steel casing and Space Black Milanese Loop.

Series 3 doesn't just come in these forms, though, as usual, there's a new Nike+ model in town with its own unique attributes. Here's how the prices break down for those.

Series 3 Nike+ with GPS only will cost £329 for 38mm and £359 for 42mm with aluminum casing and Nike sport band.

will cost £329 for 38mm and £359 for 42mm with aluminum casing and Nike sport band. Series 3 Nike+ with GPS and cellular will cost £399 for 38mm and £429 for 42mm with aluminum casing and Nike sport band.

The exclusive Edition and Hermes variants of the Apple Watch return for Series 3. Prices start at £1,199 for the Hermes watches, while a Series 3 Edition starts at £1,299 in black or white ceramic.

It's important to also remember if you're going for a cellular Watch, you'll only be able to get data from EE at launch.

