Want a new iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus in the UK? Here are the details!

The iPhone X is still a way off but Apple's other new phones, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available very soon.

Both models launch on September 22 alongside the Apple TV 4K and Apple Watch Series 3 and here's how you can make sure you get yours first.

When can I order it?

Pre-orders begin on September 15, 2017, at 8.01 a.m local time ahead of a September 22 launch.

How do I order one?

The best way to make sure you get one at launch is to get your pre-order in at the Apple Store. The link below will take you where you need to go.

See at Apple

How much is it?

There are two sizes of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and the prices are as follows:

Storage iPhone 8 iPhone 8 Plus 64GB £699 £799 256GB £849 £949

