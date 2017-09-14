Want a new iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus in the UK? Here are the details!
The iPhone X is still a way off but Apple's other new phones, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available very soon.
Both models launch on September 22 alongside the Apple TV 4K and Apple Watch Series 3 and here's how you can make sure you get yours first.
When can I order it?
Pre-orders begin on September 15, 2017, at 8.01 a.m local time ahead of a September 22 launch.
How do I order one?
The best way to make sure you get one at launch is to get your pre-order in at the Apple Store. The link below will take you where you need to go.
How much is it?
There are two sizes of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and the prices are as follows:
|Storage
|iPhone 8
|iPhone 8 Plus
|64GB
|£699
|£799
|256GB
|£849
|£949
