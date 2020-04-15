Best answer: To make sure you get an iPhone SE at launch is to pre-order it right at 5 AM PT (8 AM ET) on Friday, April 17, 2020, directly from Apple's online store or the Apple Store app.
Order directly from Apple for best results
I recommend going directly through Apple.com as the fastest way to preorder your new iPhone. Not only is does getting straight from the source ensure you have access to the most stock, but it also makes it super easy to buy AppleCare+ and any accessories you might want with your new iPhone SE.
If you want to be super safe, try opening up the Apple Store app on your iPhone or iPad as well as having a browser open on Apple.com up and ready when you order. Sometimes with the influx of people trying to get the phone right at launch, the website or the app can run into problems, so having both options at the ready will help if one service isn't working.
If you want to ensure you get the earliest delivery date and the ordering process go as smoothly as possible, we have a few tips to help you prepare. Trust us; we've ordered a lot of iPhones of the years.
How much is each model?
While the iPhone SE (2020) comes in three different colors — white, black, and PRODUCT(RED) — none of the colors affect the price of the device; however, the same can't be said for storage sizes. Here's a quick break down of the prices in Canada:
iPhone SE options
- iPhone SE 64GB - $599.00
- iPhone SE 128GB - $669.00
- iPhone SE 256GB - $809.00
Get an iPhone SE at launch by pre-ordering it a 5 AM PT on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Most reliable
Apple.com
The best experience with the most reliable service.
If you want to be sure to get your iPhone in your hands the day it launches, you should pre-order it right at 5 AM PT (8 AM ET) on Friday, April 17, 2020, directly from Apple. Having both the Apple Store app and Apple.com ready to go will ensure you get in the fastest way possible.
