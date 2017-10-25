Want a new iPhone X in the UK? Here are the details!

The iPhone X preorder starts this Friday, October 27 at 12:01AM PT. What does that mean for UK residents? We've got the details for you right now.

When can I order it?

Pre-orders begin on Oct. 27, 2017, at 8.01 a.m local time ahead of a November 3 launch.

How do I order one?

The best way to make sure you get one at launch is to get your pre-order in at the Apple Store. The link below will take you where you need to go.

See at Apple

Tip: The fastest way to preorder the iPhone X

How much is it?

There is only one size of iPhone X (5.8-inch), but it comes in two different storage capacities.

iPhone X 64GB - £999.00

iPhone X 256GB - £1,149.00

Check out our iPhone X hands-on preview

More: Complete UK pricing for all Apple's September event announcements