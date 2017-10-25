Want a new iPhone X in the UK? Here are the details!
The iPhone X preorder starts this Friday, October 27 at 12:01AM PT. What does that mean for UK residents? We've got the details for you right now.
When can I order it?
Pre-orders begin on Oct. 27, 2017, at 8.01 a.m local time ahead of a November 3 launch.
How do I order one?
The best way to make sure you get one at launch is to get your pre-order in at the Apple Store. The link below will take you where you need to go.
How much is it?
There is only one size of iPhone X (5.8-inch), but it comes in two different storage capacities.
- iPhone X 64GB - £999.00
- iPhone X 256GB - £1,149.00
