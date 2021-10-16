The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is releasing on October 25 and bringing with it a number of N64 and Sega Genesis games. To get the most out of your experience while playing classics like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Mario Kart 64, the original N64 controller will be a great help. Fortunately, Nintendo has created a Switch compatible version of this classic controller to do just that. They've been selling our fast whenever they come in stock, so check back frequently. Here's how you can get your hands on it.

Ordering an N64 Controller for Nintendo Switch

It's important to note that you can only purchase these snazzy controllers if you have a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Additionally, you're limited to only being able to purchase up to four N64 controllers per Nintendo Account. This being the case, the only place to purchase it is from Nintendo themselves.

You might be able to find people selling it on Amazon and eBay eventually, but these will likely be scalpers who will charge far more for the controller than you should pay. Don't feed the scalpers. If it's currently out of stock when you attempt to buy it, click on Add to Wishlist, and you should receive a notification when it comes back in stock.

To make it an actual Nintendo Switch controller, a few additional buttons have been added to the retro design. You'll find a screenshot, home, ZR, and sync button on the top. Plus, you won't need to purchase a separate rumble pack like you did with the original controller as rumble is built-in. Using this classic controller should make playing N64 games easier since this was the controller the games were designed for and since it doesn't have extra buttons and an extra joystick like modern controllers do.

The way they were meant to be played

The N64 controller is about as iconic as the N64 games themselves. It's admittedly a strange design that many of us got used to when we were kids, but it's also what those classic games were designed around. So they should be easier to play when using this controller rather than a modern Switch controller. Grab one while you can.