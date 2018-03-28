Apple's newest 9.7-inch iPad is here, and there's a lot to like! The sixth-generation iPad is powered by Apple's A10 Fusion chip, which is an upgrade from the 2017 model's A9. It keeps the same 8MP iSight Camera (though the A10 chip does give it a nicer image signal processor for better low light) and first-generation Touch ID sensor, along with the standard 10 hours of battery life. Plus, the new iPad also works with the Apple Pencil, meaning you don't have to shell out for a much more expensive iPad Pro to use one of Apple's most interesting products.

The great news is you can order the new iPad right now, and it will ship later this week! Here's where you can order it in Canada!

Best Buy

Best Buy has all the available model of the new iPad up for pre-order right now; here's a quick breakdown of the prices.

32GB with Wi-Fi: $429.99

32GB with Wi-Fi and 4G/LTE: $599.99

128BG with Wi-Fi: $549.99

128GB with Wi-Fi and 4G/LTE: $719.99

Apple

Obviously, you can hit up Apple to order your new iPad. All colors and storage options are available to purchase, and Apple is usually very good at shipping their product in a very timely matter.

32GB with Wi-Fi: $429

32GB with Wi-Fi and 4G/LTE: $599

128BG with Wi-Fi: $549

128GB with Wi-Fi and 4G/LTE: $719

Staples Canada

Staples has the new iPad up for grabs in its Canadian online store in all three colors; however, the store isn't carrying any cellular-enabled iPads. Staples prices and options are as follows:

32GB with Wi-Fi: $429

128BG with Wi-Fi: $549

What about the cellular version of the new iPad with Canadian carriers?

Unfortunately, it seems none of the big Canadian carriers — Bell, Rogers, and Telus — have the new iPads available to order right now. It stands to reason that they will probably be getting them in soon, but if you want to order one right away, carriers aren't the solution.

