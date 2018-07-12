If you've heard all about the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and Touch ID and have already posted your "Take all my monies now, please!" memes on Twitter, you might be wondering how you can get your hands on your very own. Lucky for you, you can order yours today, like right now. Here's how.
What are my options?
You can get the MacBook Pro with a 13- or 15-inch screen in either Space Gray or Silver. They are available to order online from Apple starting today.
- The 13-inch MBP Touch Bar and Touch ID 2.3GHz quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.5 GHz Intel Iris Plus integrated graphics 655 with 128MB of eDRAM, Apple's T2 Touch ID chip, a True Tone Retina display, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 256GB of SSD storage (configurable up to 2TB), starts at $1,799.
- The 13-inch MBP Touch Bar and Touch ID 2.3GHz quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.5 GHz Intel Iris Plus integrated graphics 655 with 128MB of eDRAM, Apple's T2 Touch ID chip, a True Tone Retina display, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 512GB of SSD storage (configurable up to 2TB), starts at $1,999.
- The 15-inch MBP Touch Bar and Touch ID 2.2GHz 6‑core 8th‑generation Intel Core i7 processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.8GHz, with up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, Radeon Pro graphics with 4GB of video memory, Apple's T2 Touch ID chip, a True Tone Retina display, 256GB of SSD storage (configurable up to 4TB), and four Thunderbolt 3 ports starts at $2,399.
- The 15-inch MBP Touch Bar and Touch ID 2.6GHz 6‑core 8th‑generation Intel Core i7 processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.8GHz, with up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, Radeon Pro graphics with 4GB of video memory, Apple's T2 Touch ID chip, a True Tone Retina display, 256GB of SSD storage (configurable up to 4TB), and four Thunderbolt 3 ports starts at $2,799
