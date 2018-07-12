If you've heard all about the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and Touch ID and have already posted your "Take all my monies now, please!" memes on Twitter, you might be wondering how you can get your hands on your very own. Lucky for you, you can order yours today, like right now. Here's how.

What are my options?

You can get the MacBook Pro with a 13- or 15-inch screen in either Space Gray or Silver. They are available to order online from Apple starting today.