How to organize photos and videos into albums on your iPhone or iPad

Tap on Albums in the far-right bottom navigation (if you aren't there already).

The Photos app on iPhone and iPad gives you quick and easy access to all your pictures and videos. Camera Roll/All Photos, My Photos Stream, Panoramas, Videos, and even Selfies all have their own, dedicated albums. While you can't change or delete any of those, you can add and manage albums of your own. That way, the photos you want are exactly where you want them.

Your new album will now appear in the Albums tab.

How to add photos and videos to existing albums with the Photos app for iPhone and iPad

Launch the Photos app from your home screen. Tap an album to view its contents. Tap Select at the top right. Tap on all the photos or videos you'd like to add. Tap the album you want to add the photos or videos to, or choose New Album to create a new album.

You can create albums or anything, temporary or permanent, based on people, places, trips, types, and more!

