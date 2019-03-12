Apple's AirPods are designed for use with other Apple products, but that doesn't mean you can't use them with your Windows PC. Pairing AirPods with a PC for the first time isn't exactly intuitive at first, because you have to use the charging case along with the AirPods, but it's easy once you know the process.

How to pair AirPods with a Windows device

To pair and connect a new pair of Apple AirPods with your PC, just follow these simple steps:

Insert AirPods into their charging case, and make sure they're at least partially charged. Open the lid of your AirPod charging case (do not remove AirPods from the case). Tap and hold the circular button on the rear side of charging case for a couple of seconds, until the light inside the case blinks white. Open your Windows PC's Bluetooth settings by clicking the Bluetooth icon in the system tray all the way to the right of your taskbask, or by searching for "Bluetooth" in your taskbar search field and clicking the "Bluetooth and other devices settings" option when it appears. Click "Add Bluetooth or other devices" at the top of the settings screen On the next "Add a device" page, click the top option for Bluetooth. Click the AirPods option from the list of discoverable devices. After a few seconds, you should see a connection confirmation screen once your AirPods and PC are paired and connected.

Note: If you get a connection error, close your AirPods case and your PC's Bluetooth settings, and repeat the process above. Remove AirPods from their case. Stick them in your ears, and you're good to go.

Connecting AirPods to a PC is just as easy as connecting any other Bluetooth device. And when you're ready to disconnect them, just put your AirPods back in their charging case and close the lid.

How to reconnect paired AirPods and a Windows PC

Your AirPods should automatically connect to your PC after a few seconds every time you remove them from your charging case. But if for some reason they don't, you can easily reconnect them by following these easy steps:

Open your Windows PC's Bluetooth settings by clicking the Bluetooth icon in the system tray all the way to the right of your taskbask, or by searching for "Bluetooth" in your taskbar search field and clicking the "Bluetooth and other devices settings" option when it appears. Scroll down to the Audio section under the "Bluetooth and other devices" list, and click on the AirPods listing. Click Connect to reconnect your AirPods and PC. You'll hear an audio confirmation if you're wearing your AirPods, and your Bluetooth settings screen will read "Connected voice, music" beneath AirPods listing.

If for some reason your AirPods still won't reconnect, insert them back into their case, close your Windows Bluetooth settings and repeat this above process. If you're still having issues repeat this process, but on Step No. 4 choose "remove" to unpair you AirPods and then begin the pairing process detailed above once more.

