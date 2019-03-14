All Bluetooth headphones seem to have slightly different processes to pair to your phone, computer, or other devices, but lucky for you, the Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds makes pairing as simple as possible.

How to pair the Jabra Elite 65t headphones

Pairing the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds for the first time will help you to repair it going forward.

Press and hold the button on the left and right earbud for about three seconds to turn them on. Open the Bluetooth menu on the device you want to pair your headphones with. Select the Jabra Elite 65t from the list of available devices.

Now that you've paired the Jabra 65t to your phone or another device, every time you remove the Jabra Elite 65t from the charging case, they will turn on and pair to your device automatically so long as it's in range and the Bluetooth is on.

How to reset the Jabra Elite 65t headphones

If you want to pair the Jabra Elite to a new device, you need to reset the earbuds and erase its memory of the previously paired device.

Press and hold the button on the right earbud until the LED flashes purple (about 10 seconds).

Now you'll need to redo the pairing process explained above if you want to connect the headphones to another device.

