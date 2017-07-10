You can keep your most important notes pinned to the top of your list in macOS High Sierra. No more lost to-do lists!

If you use the Notes app as much as I do, you probably already know the sting of having your most important notes fall down to a low spot on your list because you've created so many new ones since the last time you made changes to them. In macOS High Sierra, you will be able to pin your precious ideas to the top of the list so that, no matter how many new notes you create, those pinned notes will stay at the top. Here's how.

How to pin a note to the top of your list in the Notes app on macOS High Sierra

When you want to keep a note at the top of your list, where it's easily accessible, stick a pin in it!

Launch the Notes app on your Mac. Select a Note. Click on File in the App menu at the upper left of your screen. Click on Pin Note.

The note will remain at the top of your list under a section called Pinned Notes, no matter what changes you make to the rest of your notes, or on which device.

How to unpin a note at the top of your list in the Notes app on macOS High Sierra

Don't need a note at the top of your list anymore? Pull the pin!

Launch the Notes app on your Mac. Select a Note. Click on File in the App menu at the upper left of your screen. Click on Unpin Note.

After you remove a pin, the note will revert back to its place in the list based on chronological order of last changed.

