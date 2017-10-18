🎶 Spooky scary skeletons plan Halloween parties divine 🎶: here's how to plan yours! 💀

Halloween can be an unusually stressful time of year, especially if you have a party to plan, a costume to pick out, cobwebs to hang, and creepy-crawly shenanigans to get into!

Here are some quick tips, apps, and gadgets you can use to plan the perfect Halloween extrava-ghoul-za!

Todoist

Plan, decorate, and organize your perfect Halloween party in a pinch with Todoist, a task management app that helps you keep your head on straight (until you get to the party and have it fall off in front of everyone — that would be a killer Halloween party trick).

If your goal is to spend as little time as possible organizing and more time doing, Todoist offers the simplicity you're looking for. (iMore)

With Todoist, you can create spooky lists to help sort your to-dos, from picking up punch to grabbing the scariest, creepiest mask for your costume, set up dates and reminders to make sure you never forget important deadlines like paying the cobweb guy, and the ability to save web pages and articles about party ideas for later with the app's sharing extension. It also works with 60+ popular apps like Dropbx, Amazon Alexa, Slack, Zapier, IFTT, and more!

One super cool feature of the app is the ability to share your lists and collaborate with other people, so if you need a bit of help ironing out the kinks in your party, why not enlist the help of your BFF or significant other and connect with them on Todoist?

You can download Todoist for free, but if you wanted to get a little bit extra from the app and can see yourself using it for things beyond Halloween parties in the future, then there's a Todoist Premium upgrade that gives you unlimited access to files, assigning, and subtasks for a monthly fee

Tasty

If you've been on the internet in the last 2 years, you've probably seen one or two of those fast-paced cooking videos that are shot at an aerial angle and cover allllllll types of grub from delicious, overindulgent desserts to 4,000 different ways to cook fancy ramen, to the perfect way to cook a steak in a cast-iron pan, to everything in between.

Nowadays the king of these types of videos is Tasty, an app and concept developed by BuzzFeed!

According to Tubular Labs, a research firm that tracks digital videos, Tasty's videos were seen about 1.1 billion times in June. In some months its viewership has eclipsed three billion views. Tasty, which makes most of its money from sponsored videos that it makes for brands, is profitable, according to a representative, and it is BuzzFeed's fastest-growing revenue source. (New York Times)

The Tasty app's description is pretty much in it's name: look up delicious, mouth-watering recipes and videos, get inspiration for your Halloween party, and go on your merry-scary way! The app even asks when you first get it if you're a vegetarian or not, so if you want some meat-free party options, Tasty's got your bases covered!

Around Halloween, the app will have recipes features like Peek-a-boo Ghost 'Boxed' Pound Cake, Jack O' Lantern Chips and Dip, Halloween Finger Hot Dogs, Halloween Buffalo Chicken Skillet Dip, and so, so much more. You might not have the spookiest party in the world, but you'll for sure have the tastiest.

EventBrite

So maybe your Halloween party isn't going according to plan and maybe your cobweb guy didn't come through and maybe your costume is half-assed and a bit depressing… Never fear! EventBrite is here!

EventBrite is a website and an app that lets you look at local upcoming events and parties so you never have to miss out on another Monster Mash or graveyard smash ever again! The app gives you information like where the party is in proximity to you, how much it'll cost, how popular it has been in the past, and so much more.

If you wanted you could even put your own party up on EventBrite! But don't be surprised if a couple of ghouls and goblins you don't know show up for some free candy.

Horror Movie Classics

Sometimes having a Halloween party doesn't mean loud music, a fog machine, and a ton of spooky decorations: sometimes Halloween can be a terrifying, blood-curdling horror movie with some friends in a dark basement as you wait for Pennywise to lurch out of your TV and rip your spine out of your back (disclaimer: I just saw IT recently).

Picking out the perfect horror movie can be tough, which is why websites like Rotten Tomatoes can be so helpful and even fun to browse through with friends as you try and pick which horror flick you want to watch first!

Right now the top 10 horror movies out there are:

Get Out (2017) The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (Das Cabinet des Dr. Caligari) (1920) Psycho (1960) Nosferatu, a Symphony of Horror (Nosferatu, eine Symphonie des Grauens) (Nosferatu the Vampire) (1922) King Kong (1933) Repulsion (1965) The Bride of Frankenstein (1935) The Babadook (2014) Frankenstein (1931) Rosemary's Baby (1968)

However, if you're a horrible person like I am who prefers to laugh along while getting terrified at D-rate acting, horrible CGI effects, and flat, terrible script-writing, I'd actually go in the opposite direction and find a couple of so-bad-it's-good, try hard horror ripoffs — AKA the best of the worst.

Check out ReelRundown's 25 Worst Horror Movies Of All Time to get a bit of inspiration!

The 3 types of terror: The Gross-out: the sight of a severed head tumbling down a flight of stairs, it's when the lights go out and something green and slimy splatters against your arm. The Horror: the unnatural, spiders the size of bears, the dead waking up and walking around, it's when the lights go out and something with claws grabs you by the arm. And the last and worse one: Terror, when you come home and notice everything you own had been taken away and replaced by an exact substitute. It's when the lights go out and you feel something behind you, you hear it, you feel its breath against your ear, but when you turn around, there's nothing there... (Stephen King)

AtmosFX

Have you ever wanted Halloween decorations so terrifying that your neighbours would probably call the police on you because ooHHH MY GOD THERE'S AN AXE MURDERER CHASING SUSAN!? Then you 100% need to check out AtmosFX.

All you need to do is pick your surface (it can be a wall, a window, a mirror, a glass door), grab a projector, pop in the AtmosFX of your choice, and watch a horrifying scene of terror roll out across your living room.

These effects are so vivid and real that you'll probably be attracting a crowd or two if you have them playing in your window. I mean, who wouldn't stop to stare at a ghostly apparition appearing and disappearing suddenly? Or a seemingly innocent portrait that transforms into a twisted demonic monstrosity? Or a pack or zombies banging at the glass, ready to chomp down on that juicy, juicy jugular of yours?

The effect packages cost between $5.99 and go up to around $45. The only thing about AtmosFX that's not super-spooktacular is that you also need to pick up projection material in order to bring your creepy crawly terrors to life if you're looking to project them on glass or through windows.

The Perfect Costume

So you've planned your perfect party, picked out the scariest movies, prepared some spooky appetizers: but what about your costume?!

Costume shopping around Halloween is just as bad as Christmas present shopping around the holidays, if not worse because there are 1,000,000 different options out there and then you have to decide if you want to be scary or sexy or funny and then you need accessories and makeup and new underwear to look good in the costume and the list goes on and on and on.

Amazon does a really really great job of laying out simple and complicated costume solutions to browse through. They even give you costume theme options to go through like Animals, Insects & Dinos, Cartoon Characters, Classic Halloween, Superheros, Movie & TV, Sci-Fi & Aliens, and so much more!

However if you're really, really lazy, POPSUGAR does a really good job at giving you 28 last-minute DIY Halloween Costume ides.

