Apple's HomePod won't be here for the holidays, but Amazon and Sonos hope you might instead be satisfied with the Sonos One, the first Alexa-enabled speaker by the high-end home speaker company.

Unlike the HomePod, the Sonos One doesn't support queries via Siri, nor does it work with HomeKit. Instead, it offers an integrated microphone array that supports Amazon's Alexa assistant — which conveniently can also control most home automation devices and take a number of spoken queries. Google Assistant support will reportedly come in 2018, as will support for AirPlay 2 (which would allow you to send music to the Sonos One from your iPhone via Siri, but not direct Siri control).

As such, it might not surprise you that Alexa can't start Apple Music playlists directly: Apple has no Music skill built into the Alexa app, so your Sonos One doesn't have the correct programming to request or start playlists. Spotify does have an Alexa skill, but we've had mixed success using it on Sonos One — and the company itself is still working on proper integration for the music service.

That said, until Alexa's skills work properly with the Sonos One, you aren't entirely out of luck when it comes to controlling your music. The Sonos app does offer support for both Spotify and Apple Music; you can queue up any song or playlist from either service in the app and play it on your Sonos One.

How to play Apple Music and Spotify on your Sonos One

Open the Sonos app. Tap the Browse button. Choose your music service. Choose the song or playlist you're interested in playing. Press Play (or Play All, if a playlist or album). Tap the mini-player at the bottom of the screen. Select your Sonos One from the speaker list if not already selected.

Once you start a song, you're free to use Alexa on your Sonos One to control your music. That's because Alexa supports control-type commands for any current audio. These include phrases like:

Alexa, quieter/louder.

Alexa, stop/pause/play.

Alexa, next song.

Alexa, previous song.

I use Apple Music and Spotify as examples, but this trick should actually work with any Sonos-supported audio service — whether it has an Alexa skill or not.

