The first ever multi-player Duelling Club event takes place July 12 - 15. In only a few days, you'll either raise in ranks to become a top dueler at Hogwarts or get cut down in your prime. If you're hoping to make your mark and make your House proud, here's what you need to know to play the Duelling Club event in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery How to start the event

If you're stuck in the Duelling Club room and can't figure out how to actually start a duel, you're not alone. It's a little bit confusing to get started, but it's easier than you think. First, head down to the Dungeons and go to the end of the hall. Tap the Duelling Club icon to enter the room. Talk to Dumbledore to get started. He'll say something like, "Let the duelling begin!" Leave the Duelling Club room after talking to Professor Dumbledore. Go back into the Duelling Club room and tap the dueling symbol above the chalkboard where your House Head is standing. Tap Find Opponent. After just a few seconds, you'll be paired up with a real-life player's computer-played character. How to get more tickets

You start the event with three tickets. Each duel costs one ticket to enter. If you win the duel, you get to keep your ticket. If you are defeated, you lose a ticket. You can keep playing over and over again (even after you earn all of the rewards) as long as you have one or more ticket. Once you run out of tickets, you can't play anymore without spending 120 gems to get three more tickets. Tickets don't regenerate. You can't do any special trick or task to earn more tickets. Once your three free tickets are gone, the only way to get more is to buy them with gems. So use your Duelling Club Tickets wisely. How to beat your opponent

Duelling Club is not based on two real-life opponents that square off in real time. You are matched with another player's character, and then you play against an artificial intelligence mechanism. That means your duels are not based on strategy and skill, but random selections and a bit of patterning. A few players on Reddit have noted that they won 80% to 100% of the time by always choosing Aggressive and selecting Depulso as the hex. Others have noted that they tried that and didn't have the same experience. I spent 360 gems to test this theory out, plus a couple others. First off, sometimes, yes, the opponent chooses Sneaky nearly every time and you could wipe him or her out in just a few turns. However, sometimes, the opponent chooses Defensive a lot and you're better off choosing Sneaky every time. To make things more complicated, I ended up having multiple rounds that were very random. Sometimes Sneaky, sometimes Aggressive, sometimes Defensive, Sometimes one of each every turn, sometimes the same two turns in a row before switching, sometimes so random there was no evidence of a pattern at all. My suggestion is, if you notice that your opponent tends to choose Sneaky a lot, hit them with Aggressive every time and use Depulso because it's got a strong attack. If your opponent tends to be throwing Defensive a lot, try hitting them with a Sneaky attack over and over again. If your opponent uses two different spells within the first three rounds, there isn't going to be an easily definable pattern, so don't try any of these tricks of using the same pattern over and over again. Pro Tip: You'll take more Stamina from your opponents when you have a higher score than them in a skill. You'll earn a bonus hit for that skill. Check your opponent's Courage, Empathy, and Knowledge score and use their weaknesses to your advantage. What you get when you win a duel

There are four major awards given when you win 2, 4, 6, and 8 duels. The first two reward you with coins. The last two reward you with dueling pants and a dueling shirt respectively. That's not all you win, though. Every duel you win earns you four additional Stamina points. These points are added to your Stamina points. The don't max out if your Stamina bar is full. If you win a couple of duels in a row, head out to complete a lesson or work on the storyline. You can get through one of those bigger tasks if you have 12 additional Stamina points! Take those Charms lessons!