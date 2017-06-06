You'll soon be able to play FLAC files on your iPhone or iPad with iOS 11!
If you're an audiophile who likes to keep your music in FLAC format, it appears you'll be able to play those files on your iPhone or iPad when iOS 11 drops in the fall, thanks to the new Files app and a QuickTime-like player embedded within it.
Apple's Files app is designed to host all your files from different services — like iCloud Drive and Dropbox — in one central location. In order to play your FLAC files, you'll need to save them to one of those services, then open the audio clip in the Files app.
How to play FLAC files on iPhone and iPad in iOS 11
- AirDrop the FLAC file to any device running iOS 11.
Tap Save to iCloud Drive.
Note: Though the top entry in AirDrop's menu, Open with... Files, looks tempting, it doesn't actually let you play media files; you have to first save it to a service like iCloud Drive.
Tap the FLAC file to open your track.
Your FLAC audio should begin playing automatically, and you'll be able to access it from the Files app in the future.
To be fair, this isn't true integration with iOS — it's still a pretty roundabout way of playing FLAC files on your iPhone or iPad, and there's no real way to create playlists or import them to the Music app. That said, iOS 11 is still in its earliest developer beta; anything's possible by the time it hits a public release in the Fall.
What do you think?
Will Apple gear up for full FLAC support or is this just a small feature inside the new Files app? Let us know what you think (or what you hope) in the comments below!
Reader comments
Nice tip! This is bound to make a lot of people happy :)
They're like a decade and a half late on this, but good news nonetheless. Shame it's not in the native Music.app though.
It's possible that we will be able to play FLAC files natively with iOS 11, and it's possible Apple will close this loophole altogether.
It's really patent issues that prevent Apple, and some other large companies, from purposefully integrating FLAC, and other files like it in audio and video. Small companies rarely have a problem, but the big ones are wary of being sued.
iOS has been able to play FLAC and other high-res files for a while, using VLC, Onkyo HF, and other apps. The issue is that the headphone jack will output at most 24/48 audio, so to reproduce most high-res used out there you'll need an external DAC.
A simpler solution for people who want high-res audio on the go is a dedicated DAP, like those from Cayin or Fiio.
(Granted no testing has shown that humans can tell the difference between CD-quality and high-res audio, and given that Apple knows this, I would not expect to see official support in iOS any time soon.)