Without an official Podcasts or audiobooks app on the Apple Watch, this process is clunky, but still doable.

If you like listening to podcasts or audiobooks while you work out, you may be disappointed to learn that there isn't an official way to do either on your Apple Watch. But don't despair: If you have a Mac and DRM-free content, you can still get your podcasts and audiobooks fixes delivered straight to your ears from your watch.

Note: The workaround below won't currently work for Audible content, as it's DRM-protected and thus won't play properly inside your Apple Watch's Music app.

How to add a podcast or audiobook to your Apple Watch

There are three steps to successfully adding a podcast or audiobook to your Apple Watch: Creating file types the Apple Watch recognizes, making a playlist with those files, and adding the playlist to your Apple Watch.

Step 1: Change the file type of your podcast or audiobook

Open iTunes on your Mac or PC. Find the podcast or audiobook files in question you'd like to add to your Apple Watch. Click on the podcast or audiobook files once to select them. Use the keyboard to press Command-I; this will bring up the track's information screen. Click on the Options tab. Change the media kind field from Podcast (or Audiobook) to Music. Clilck OK.

Step 2: Collect your podcasts or audiobooks into a single playlist

Depending on whether you're dealing with a Podcast or Audiobook, you can either create a smart playlist or a manual playlist.

In iTunes, select the File menu and choose either New Playlist or New Smart Playlist (alternatively, press Command-N or Command-Option-N). If creating a Smart Playlist, change the rule to Genre contains Podcast. If creating a regular Playlist, drag the Podcast or Audiobook files you've converted from your library to the playlist window. (Here's a shortcut for doing so.) Press OK.

Step 3: Add your playlist to the Apple Watch

On your iPhone, open the Watch app. Tap the My Watch tab. Tap the Music option. Tap the Add Music… button at the bottom of the screen. Tap the playlist you've built.

And voilà: After your playlist uploads to your Apple Watch, you'll have your files available to play locally. You'll even get 30sec skip controls, if the audio file in question has support for them.

