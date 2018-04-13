Note: As of April 11, 2018, patch v1.44 has been pushed to all platforms but Nintendo Switch, temporarily disabling cross-platform play until the Switch is up to date. We will update this article when cross-platform is available again. You can still use the feature as normal on other platforms. With more and more popular multiplayer games landing on the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo's embrace of cross-platform support is laudable. As of November 2017, that praise extends to Rocket League. Developer Psyonix and Nintendo graciously granted players on the Switch the ability to play the game cross-platform with Xbox One and PC players from launch. Sadly, Sony was unwilling to join the party, and PS4 remains left out. But you, happy Nintendo Switch owner, can play Rocket League now. And you can play it with your pals who own the game on Steam and Xbox One very easily. See at Amazon Here's a quick, step by step run-down of cross-platform play in Rocket League on Switch and how to do it: Is everything cross-platform?

To play Rocket League cross-platform, you must play through a Private Match and invite your friends. Currently, that is the only option available to Nintendo Switch players. You cannot, for example, party up with your friends and then join a match against random opponents. Don't despair, though. Psyonix has indicated that cross-platform party support is due for a 2018 release, though they didn't specify what platforms that will be available for initially. For now, you'll have to settle with beating all your friends in matches instead of letting your incredible scoring skills help them out. Finally, as mentioned above, none of this works with PS4. PS4 players can connect with PC players, but not with Nintendo Switch or Xbox One players. If a Nintendo Switch is involved anywhere, you're only able to play with other Switch users, PC, and Xbox one players. I'm the host; what do I do?

Hosting a cross-platform Rocket League match is as simple as hosting any Private Match, and is almost the same on every platform. From the main menu, head to Play -> Private Match -> Create Private Match.

Under "Joinable by," make sure you put "Name/Password," as opposed to "Party" (an option on Steam).

Adjust your settings, and Create Match! You'll be taken to your lobby to wait for your pals on other platforms to join you. I want to join a hosted match on another platform; what do I do?

Like hosting, joining is the same on every platform. From the main menu, go to Play -> Private Match -> Join Private Match.