Here's how you can play video podcasts in iTunes 12.7.

With iTunes 12.7, playing back video podcasts on your Mac works a little differently than it did before. These episodes no longer play within the iTunes window itself, but rather play in the iTunes movie window, which pops out and plays as a separate window.

Of course, you'll want to make sure that nothing interrupts the podcast episode that you're watching, so you'll want to set the video window to remain on top of other iTunes windows that might pop up. Here's how you do that.

How to play video podcasts in iTunes

Open iTunes from your dock or Applications folder. Click iTunes in the menu bar. Click Preferences… Click Advanced. Check the box next to Keep movie window on top of all other windows. Click OK. Click on the iTunes media drop-down. Click on Podcasts. Click on the video podcast that you want to play. Double-click on the episode that you want to watch. Click on the fullscreen button to watch the video in full screen.

